MLB Rumors: Red Sox Have Made Blake Swihart Available For Trade

The Red Sox continue to struggle to find ways to utilize Blake Swihart, and it ultimately could lead to his departure from Boston.

Swihart “is very much available in a deal,” wrote Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam on Thursday, with The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham on Friday also noting the utility man is available.

It has been a bumpy campaign for the 26-year-old. Lacking minor league options, mixed with a solid spring training, he made the Opening Day roster but has not gotten any routine playing time. As such, his numbers have not impressed, as he’s posted a .156 average with just 76 at-bats.

With the Red Sox electing to designate Hanley Ramirez for assignment, it appeared Swihart — who can play first base — would start seeing more time. In the limited action he’s seen since, however, his offensive troubles have continued. Now with the addition of Steve Pearce, a first baseman who also can play in the outfield and at second base, it is tough to envision any sort of role for the switch-hitter.

Manager Alex Cora’s comments Friday also don’t bode well for Swihart.

“We’ll see, we’ll see,” Cora said of Swihart’s role, via The Globe. “He was getting some at-bats right up to the trade. Obviously he hasn’t produced. We’ll figure out how we’re going to do it. But as of now we’re going to play Steve against lefties.”

There’s no disputing that Swihart has big league talent and can play all over the field. He was a first-round pick of the Sox in the 2011 draft and hit .274 over 84 games with Boston in the 2015 season.

But for now, it appears Boston may be intent on finding what they can get via trade for Swihart.