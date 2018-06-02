MLB Rumors: This AL East Team Has Interest In Signing Hanley Ramirez

Photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

Hanley Ramirez is looking for a new home after the Boston Red Sox released the 34-year-old slugger Friday. But he might not have to leave the American League East to find his new ballpark.

The Red Sox designated Ramirez for assignment in order to make room on the roster for Dustin Pedroia, and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday, citing sources, that the Baltimore Orioles have shown interest in signing the veteran slugger.

#Orioles have explored possibility of signing Hanley Ramirez, sources tell The Athletic. Level of interest unclear. Also unclear: How Hanley would fit on roster with C. Davis, Trumbo and Alvarez. Duquette signed Hanley originally for #RedSox. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 2, 2018

O’s GM Dan Duquette later confirmed the news to The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo.

Orioles GM Dan Duquette confirmed a report from Ken Rosenthal that the possibility of signing free agent Hanley Ramirez is "under consideration." — Nick Cafardo (@nickcafardo) June 2, 2018

Baltimore has had a brutal start to the season, and it’s doubtful that Ramirez could provide enough help to right the ship. Ramirez hit .254 with six home runs and 29 RBIs in 44 games for Boston before his release. The Orioles’ lineup already is filled with underperforming veterans, with Chris Davis, Adam Jones, Pedro Alvarez and Jonathan Schoop all having horrid years at the dish.

The Orioles, 17-40, currently sit in last place in the AL East. So whether they add Ramirez’s bat or not, it likely will be a long summer in Baltimore.