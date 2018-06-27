MLB Rumors: This Team Is Front-Runner To Acquire Manny Machado At Deadline

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

With the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline fast approaching, the teams are starting to line up to try and acquire the prize of the trade market — Manny Machado.

The Baltimore Orioles shortstop will be a free agent at the end of the season and is expected to command a lucrative contract in the offseason, one that likely will take him away from Camden Yards. Baltimore will look to get something in return for a star that appears destined to leave, and one team reportedly is primed to grab the shortstop.

USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reported Wednesday, citing league sources, that the Los Angeles Dodgers are the front-runner to deal for Machado. Nightengale notes the Dodgers have a deep farm system and the Orioles already have sent some of their scouts away from major-league duties in order to scout prospects in the minors, namely in the Dodgers’ system.

LA broke a 30-year World Series drought last season, but the Dodgers eventually fell short, losing to the Houston Astros in seven games. The Dodgers had the opportunity to acquire ace Justin Verlander at the deadline last year, but didn’t want to give up prospects or take on the remainder of his contract. Verlander ultimately went to the Astros as the deadline, and was one of the main reasons for their World Series run.

It appears the Dodgers won’t make the same mistake this season. Machado has the ability to impact the playoff race like no other player on the market, and if the Dodgers add him to their lineup they will be primed for another deep October run.