Mookie Betts Explains Decision To Be Activated From Disabled List

There will be no rehab starts for Mookie Betts.

Betts, who missed 14 games with an abdominal strain, was activated from the disabled list Monday, the same day he’ll bat leadoff for the Boston Red Sox in their series opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Prior to the game, Betts explained how he and the team came to the decision to have the star outfielder come off the DL and jump right back into big league action.

To hear from Betts, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports