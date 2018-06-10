Mookie Betts Injury: Alex Cora Offers Positive Update On Red Sox Star

Mookie Betts is getting closer to a return.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been on the shelf while recovering from an abdominal strain, but is making strides toward assuming his place at the top of the lineup. Betts had a successful batting practice session Saturday, and did so again before Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park.

Prior to the afternoon tilt, Red Sox manager Alex Cora offered an encouraging update on Betts, who likely will do a rehab assignment in Triple-A Pawtucket before rejoining Boston.

