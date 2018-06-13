Mookie Betts Smashes Homer In Second Game Back From Disabled List

It didn’t take long for Mookie Betts to return to his power-hitting form.

The Boston Red Sox star right fielder was activated Monday from the 10-day disabled list due to a left abdominal strain, and played in his second game Wednesday since returning.

In just his second at-bat of Wednesday’s matinee against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, Betts drove a 92 mph full-count fastball from O’s starter Yefry Ramirez — who was making his MLB debut — into the left-center field seats.

Take a look:

He got all of that one.

The dinger was Betts’ 18th of the campaign, which puts him in a share for fifth-most in Major League Baseball.

