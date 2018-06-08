Mookie Betts To Receive Ring From PBA In Commemoration Of 300 Game

Photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mookie Betts won’t forget the night he dominated his lane, and Boston Red Sox fans probably won’t either.

The Professional Bowlers Association announced Friday on its website it will present the Red Sox right fielder with a ring to commemorate the perfect 300 score he bowled last November at the PBA World Series of Bowling. PBA CEO and commissioner Tom Clark will give Betts the ring Friday night at Fenway Park prior to the Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox game.

Other Major League Baseball players have competed on the PBA Tour, but Betts is the first of them to bowl a perfect game.

Betts currently is on the 10-day disabled list but otherwise is enjoying a fine season. He’s hitting .359 with 17 home runs and 37 RBIs with a .437 on-base percentage and a .750 slugging percentage.

As impressive as those numbers are, they pale in comparison to the perfection he achieved Nov. 12 when matched against the world’s best bowlers.