Mookie Betts was red-hot this season up until a left abdominal strain sent him to the disabled list.

Now the Boston Red Sox star is working to get back into a rhythm after a slow start in seven games since being activated from the DL.

To see how Betts has fared over the last seven games, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images