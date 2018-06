Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

Group B’s headliner is Spain vs. Portugal, but don’t sleep on Morocco, who opens its 2018 World Cup schedule against Iran on Friday.

Morocco is higher on the FIFA world rankings than many of the teams in this tournament so they won’t be lacking confidence entering the action in Russia.

Here’s how to watch Morocco vs. Iran online.

When: Friday, June 15, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO