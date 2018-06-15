Morocco Vs. Iran: Team Melli Stuns Lions In World Cup On Late Own Goal

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

Iran might have some staying power at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Team Melli earned a shock win over Morocco on Friday in their World Cup Group B opener. The ill-tempered game looked set to end in a goalless draw, but Morocco’s Aziz Bouhaddouz headed the ball into his own goal five minutes into second-half injury time. Iran now tops Group B thanks to its second-ever win in a World Cup game.

After one match in Group B…#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/rSIsZpwSRT — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 15, 2018

Morocco dominated possession through the game and created a number of scoring chances, although many of them finished with shots off target. Iran was content to defend deeply and launch sporadic counter-attacks.

Iran gladly was going to accept a draw as a just result in the 95th minute. But the drama peaked when Morocco fouled Iran in a dangerous part of the field, and Ehsan Hajsafi ominously curled the ball into the penalty area where it found Bouhaddouz.

Heartbreak for Morocco! Bouhaddouz heads it into his own net in stoppage time to give Iran the lead. pic.twitter.com/7FA7Migvk5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

Bouhaddouz, a second-half substitute, was inconsolable following his mistake.

2 sides to every win. pic.twitter.com/HHE2PeRv74 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

Man of the match: Morocco’s Amine Harit, 20, impressed with his skills and helped his team control the flow of the game.

Next up

Morocco will face Portugal and Iran will play Spain on Wednesday in the teams’ second Group B game.