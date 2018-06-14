Myles Garrett Rips Kevin Durant For Joining Warriors, Taking ‘Easy Way Out’

Photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images

Myles Garrett knows his audience.

The Browns defensive end joined “The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima” on Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan on Thursday morning and was asked what he thought of the Golden State Warriors sweeping the hometown Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals.

What followed was a passionate takedown of Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

“KD broke the league,” Garrett said. “You hopped onto a 73-9 team and he took the easy way out in my mind.”

Garrett also defended LeBron James, insisting the Cavs star’s 2010 departure to the Miami Heat can’t be compared to Durant bolting from the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Warriors in 2016.

“It’s different when LeBron left,” Garrett said. “He went to (Miami to join Dwyane) Wade and (Chris) Bosh but it wasn’t something that was already guaranteed, something you already knew was going to have immediate success. (James) had to gel and work things into place.

“With KD, you just stick him in and he scores. You already knew what they had. They were 73-9 before and you put the second-best player in the world on an already all-time great team and of course you’re going to have success, pretty easy success. Anyone can have an off night and they can still find a way to win.”

Durant obviously would disagree with the 22-year-old defensive end, who snuck in one more shot at the Warriors star.

“If I were him I would’ve never made a move like that in the first place,” Garrett said. “Me, I’m too competitive to try and ride on somebody’s coat tails to get a W.”

Garrett certainly doesn’t have to worry about riding coat tails, considering the Browns literally haven’t won a game since taking him No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.