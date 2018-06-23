Nationals’ Bryce Harper Will Participate In Home Run Derby Under One Condition

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 Home Run Derby may have some star-studded power in it after all.

After reports of Major League Baseball fearing the event would lack a big bat after Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez and Aaron Judge all confirmed they wouldn’t partake in the event, Bryce Harper came in to save the day.

The Washington Nationals outfielder told Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post that he’d be willing to partake in the derby … under one condition.

“Count me in for the derby if and only if I make the (National League All-Star) team. But if I do, I will be a participant in the 2018 HR Derby,” Harper told Svrluga via text message.

In the most recent All-Star Game ballot update, the 25-year-old was second overall, likely leaving him to rely on the fans to ensure he get’s to the Midsummer Classic.

Usually, Harper making the NL team would be a surefire thing. But this season, the outfielder only is batting .213 with an NL-leading 19 home runs.

So now it’s up to the fans if they want to see Harper take part in the Home Run Derby, which takes place July 16.