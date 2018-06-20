NBA Draft 2018: Here Are Six Players Celtics Could Target With No. 27 Pick

Compared to recent years, the 2018 NBA Draft should be relatively uneventful for the Boston Celtics.

… Right?

The Celtics currently own just one selection in Thursday’s draft, at No. 27 overall. There’s been some scuttlebutt about Boston trading up to land a top-10 pick, though, and anything can happen on draft night — especially with C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge running the show.

But let’s assume for now the Celtics keep the 27th pick. Who will they use it on? Boston appears to be casting a wide net, so that answer may be anyone’s guess. Still, we have some sense of who’s on the Celtics’ radar based on which prospects have worked out for them.

With that in mind, here’s a look at six players the C’s could target at No. 27, and why they could be a good fit in Boston:

Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech (6-foot-4, 213 pounds)

Okogie has been touted as an athletic, “three-and-D” wing with a high motor — and you know Ainge loves his high motors. The 19-year-old Nigeria native, who worked out for the Celtics in May and boasts a 7-foot wingspan, stuffed the stat sheet for Georgia Tech last season with 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1 block per game while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range. If the Celtics can’t re-sign Marcus Smart, Okogie could be a decent replacement.

Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati (6-foot-6, 210 pounds)

The Celtics reportedly liked Evans enough to bring him in for a second pre-draft workout this week. Like Okogie, the 21-year-old boasts an above-average 3-point shot (41.7 percent from deep last season) and is a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions, a trait Ainge and head coach Brad Stevens covet. Sure, the C’s are deep at wing, but Evans could be a useful depth add.

De’Anthony Melton, PG/SG, Southern California (6-foot-3, 190 pounds)

Melton does come with a red flag: He sat out his sophomore season at USC while the school investigated his involvement in an FBI report detailing corruption in college basketball. The rangy 20-year-old has upside as a defender, though, averaging 2.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as a freshman. He could fit the mold of Smart or Terry Rozier if the Celtics part with either guard.

Jalen Brunson, G, Villanova (6-foot-3, 200 pounds)

If the Celtics want a polished, NBA-ready guard, Brunson is their man. The 21-year-old is a two-time NCAA champion and reigning National College Player of the Year after averaging 18.9 points and 4.9 assists per game for the Wildcats this season. He’s not as strong a defender as some other players on this list, but Boston worked him out over the weekend, so there’s clearly interest.

Bruce Brown, G, Miami (6-foot-5, 190 pounds)

Like Evans, Brown is holding his second workout for the Celtics this week. The Boston native saw his draft stock drop a bit during an injury-riddled sophomore campaign, but he was originally projected as a lottery pick thanks to his explosiveness on offense and versatility on defense (much in the mold of Jaylen Brown). The C’s also have a Miami connection: assistant coach Jay Larranaga is the son of Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga.

Grayson Allen, PG, Duke (6-foot-5, 205 pounds)

Do a lot of people hate Allen? Yes. Is he a good basketball player? Also yes. The fiery guard is more than just an instigator: He averaged 15.5 points and 4.6 assists per game this season for a very good Duke team and has been the team’s leader since his sophomore season. You’d best believe Jayson Tatum (who overlapped with Allen in 2017) and Kyrie Irving will be pestering Ainge to add another Blue Devil to their squad, too.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images