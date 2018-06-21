NBA Draft 2018 Rumors Live: Latest Updates, News Entering First Round

The rumor mill always is spinning entering the NBA Draft, but this year is a special case because several of the league’s best players, including LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could be switching teams before next season.

The 2017 draft class was very strong, and no team inside the top seven traded their first-round pick without getting another top seven selection in return. This year’s class isn’t as talented, and we’ve already seen plenty of rumors involving lottery teams looking to trade.

The Memphis Grizzlies, for example, reportedly are receiving interest from teams about trading for the No. 4 pick.

Keep it right here all Thursday for the latest rumors, speculation and news entering and during the NBA Draft.

8 a.m. ET: The first trade, which happened Wednesday night.

The Lakers have acquired the 39th pick in Thursday’s Draft from the 76ers, league source tells ESPN. Lakers will send Philly its 2019 second round pick via Bulls and cash. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2018

We might be in store for an exciting Thursday.

While trade chatter this time of year isn't unusual, there is a growing sense among many team execs that there could be some significant deals early in the draft. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) June 19, 2018

