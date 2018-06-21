NBA Draft Order 2018: Updated List Of First, Second Round Selections

The 2018 NBA Draft has arrived, and it’s a huge day for many teams hoping to add another building block to what they hope will become a championship-caliber roster.

For teams with extra draft picks, and multiple first rounders in particular, this night is extra important. The Phoenix Suns won the draft lottery and will pick No. 1 overall as a result. They probably will select Arizona center DeAndre Ayton with that pick, and the Suns also have the No. 16 selection.

The Atlanta Hawks have three first-round picks, with the best coming in at No. 3 overall. The Hawks picked Al Horford in 2007 with their last No. 3 pick, and that turned out very well for Atlanta.

The Los Angeles Clippers are another team with multiple first-round selections. They sit at Nos. 12 and 13, and it’ll be interesting to see if L.A. tries to package those picks in an attempt to trade up.

Here’s the latest order of selection for the 2018 NBA Draft. This list will be updated as trades happen.

First Round

1. Phoenix Suns

2. Sacramento Kings

3. Atlanta Hawks

4. Memphis Grizzlies

5. Dallas Mavericks

6. Orlando Magic

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Celtics via Nets)

9. New York Knicks

10. Philadelphia 76ers (from Lakers)

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Los Angeles Clippers (from Pistons)

13. Los Angeles Clippers

14. Denver Nuggets

15. Washington Wizards

16. Phoenix Suns (from Heat)

17. Milwaukee Bucks

18. San Antonio Spurs

19. Atlanta Hawks (from Timberwolves)

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Thunder)

21. Utah Jazz

22. Chicago Bulls (from Pelicans)

23. Indiana Pacers

24. Portland Trail Blazers

25. Los Angeles Lakers

26. Philadelphia 76ers

27. Boston Celtics

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Brooklyn Nets (from Raptors)

30. Atlanta Hawks (from Rockets)

Second Round

31. Phoenix Suns

32. Memphis Grizzlies

33. Atlanta Hawks

34. Dallas Mavericks

35. Orlando Magic

36. Sacramento Kings

37. New York Knicks (from Bulls)

38. Philadelphia 76ers (from Nets)

39.Los Angeles Lakers (from 76ers via Knicks)

40. Brooklyn Nets (from Lakers)

41. Orlando Magic (from Hornets)

42. Detroit Pistons

43. Denver Nuggets (from Clippers)

44. Washington Wizards

45. Brooklyn Nets (from Bucks)

46. Houston Rockets (from Heat)

47. Los Angeles Lakers (from Nuggets)

48. Minnesota Timberwolves

49. San Antonio Spurs

50. Indiana Pacers

51. New Orleans Pelicans

52. Utah Jazz

53. Oklahoma City Thunder

54. Dallas Mavericks (from Trail Blazers)

55. Charlotte Hornets (from Cavaliers)

56. Philadelphia 76ers

57. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Celtics)

58. Denver Nuggets (from Warriors)

59. Phoenix Suns (from Raptors)

60. Philadelphia 76ers (from Rockets)

