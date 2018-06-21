NBA Draft Order 2018: Updated List Of First, Second Round Selections

The 2018 NBA Draft has arrived, and it’s a huge day for many teams hoping to add another building block to what they hope will become a championship-caliber roster.
For teams with extra draft picks, and multiple first rounders in particular, this night is extra important. The Phoenix Suns won the draft lottery and will pick No. 1 overall as a result. They probably will select Arizona center DeAndre Ayton with that pick, and the Suns also have the No. 16 selection.
The Atlanta Hawks have three first-round picks, with the best coming in at No. 3 overall. The Hawks picked Al Horford in 2007 with their last No. 3 pick, and that turned out very well for Atlanta.
The Los Angeles Clippers are another team with multiple first-round selections. They sit at Nos. 12 and 13, and it’ll be interesting to see if L.A. tries to package those picks in an attempt to trade up.
Here’s the latest order of selection for the 2018 NBA Draft. This list will be updated as trades happen.
First Round
1. Phoenix Suns
2. Sacramento Kings
3. Atlanta Hawks
4. Memphis Grizzlies
5. Dallas Mavericks
6. Orlando Magic
7. Chicago Bulls
8. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Celtics via Nets)
9. New York Knicks
10. Philadelphia 76ers (from Lakers)
11. Charlotte Hornets
12. Los Angeles Clippers (from Pistons)
13. Los Angeles Clippers
14. Denver Nuggets
15. Washington Wizards
16. Phoenix Suns (from Heat)
17. Milwaukee Bucks
18. San Antonio Spurs
19. Atlanta Hawks (from Timberwolves)
20. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Thunder)
21. Utah Jazz
22. Chicago Bulls (from Pelicans)
23. Indiana Pacers
24. Portland Trail Blazers
25. Los Angeles Lakers
26. Philadelphia 76ers
27. Boston Celtics
28. Golden State Warriors
29. Brooklyn Nets (from Raptors)
30. Atlanta Hawks (from Rockets)
Second Round
31. Phoenix Suns
32. Memphis Grizzlies
33. Atlanta Hawks
34. Dallas Mavericks
35. Orlando Magic
36. Sacramento Kings
37. New York Knicks (from Bulls)
38. Philadelphia 76ers (from Nets)
39.Los Angeles Lakers (from 76ers via Knicks)
40. Brooklyn Nets (from Lakers)
41. Orlando Magic (from Hornets)
42. Detroit Pistons
43. Denver Nuggets (from Clippers)
44. Washington Wizards
45. Brooklyn Nets (from Bucks)
46. Houston Rockets (from Heat)
47. Los Angeles Lakers (from Nuggets)
48. Minnesota Timberwolves
49. San Antonio Spurs
50. Indiana Pacers
51. New Orleans Pelicans
52. Utah Jazz
53. Oklahoma City Thunder
54. Dallas Mavericks (from Trail Blazers)
55. Charlotte Hornets (from Cavaliers)
56. Philadelphia 76ers
57. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Celtics)
58. Denver Nuggets (from Warriors)
59. Phoenix Suns (from Raptors)
60. Philadelphia 76ers (from Rockets)
