NBA Draft Rumors: Knicks Looking To Move Up, Pick This Top Prospect

The Knicks have a great shot of landing a franchise player with the No. 9 overall pick, but it appears New York isn’t satisfied with its position in the 2018 NBA Draft.

According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, the Knicks are looking to move up in Thursday’s draft with the intention of drafting a specific player.

Members of the Knicks organization met in-person with Texas’ Mohamed Bamba in New York today, team sources told ESPN. The meeting is an indication that the Knicks are considering trading up from the No. 9 pick. Bamba is projected as the fifth pick in ESPN's latest mock draft. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 20, 2018

Bamba is one of the top prospects in this year’s class, which is littered with big men. Arizona product Deandre Ayton is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Phoenix Suns, while most believe Marvin Bagley III will be the next big man off the board.

Bamba imposes daunting size at 7-foot-1 and his wingspan nearly registers at 8 feet. While Kristaps Porzingis will be out for some time as he recovers from a torn ACL, pairing “The Unicorn” with Bamba would create a flat-out frightening frontcourt for the Knicks.

So, how high could New York move up? It’s worth keeping an eye on the No. 4 selection, as the Memphis Grizzlies reportedly are garnering “significant trade interest” in their top pick.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports