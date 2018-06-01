NBA Finals Odds: Warriors Again Heavy Favorites For Game 2 Vs. Cavs

The Golden State Warriors will be looking to take a 2-0 series lead in their championship clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers when they hit the court Sunday for Game 2 as 12-point favorites on the NBA Finals odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Golden State claimed a hard-fought 124-114 overtime victory as 12.5-point home chalk in Game 1 on Thursday to improve its postseason straight-up record on home court to 9-1 going into Sunday night’s Cavaliers vs. Warriors betting matchup at Oracle Arena.

While the Warriors regularly have won outright on home hardwood, they have struggled with consistency at the sportsbooks, going 5-5 against the spread. Golden State also has been a risky bet as a double-digit favorite, going 3-8 ATS in its past 11 overall, but has been nearly unbeatable when favored by 10 or more, going 21-1 SU since Jan. 10.

The Warriors’ Game 1 win also lifts them to 8-1 SU in their past nine overall meetings with Cleveland, with Golden State claiming victory by an average margin of 14.6 points in those eight wins.

High scoring has been the hallmark of recent playoff meetings between these two clubs, which have combined to score an average of 243.2 total points in their past five playoff dates, producing a 5-0 run for the OVER according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

That likely puts added pressure on the Cavaliers, who have heavily leaned on LeBron James for offensive production. James led all scorers with 51 points in Game 1 while playing all 48 minutes for the second time in as many outings, and he has averaged 40.4 points per game over his past five games.

However, the Cavaliers have been limited to 94 or fewer points in four of their past eight games and in six of their 10 road dates during these playoffs.

Not surprisingly, Cleveland now faces daunting odds as it looks to Sunday’s matchup. In addition to being pegged as 12-point underdogs, the Cavaliers sit as a distant +475 moneyline bet to claim victory in Game 2 and have slipped to a lengthy +1075 wager on the NBA championship odds, while the Warriors have soared to -1700.

Cleveland’s ability to rebound from a Game 1 loss, though, cannot be underestimated. The Cavaliers dropped a lopsided 98-80 decision to Indiana as 7.5-point home favorites in Game 1 of their opening-round series with the Pacers, which they eventually won in seven games, and also were routed 108-83 as 1-point road chalk in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the Boston Celtics, which they also went on to win in seven games.

