NBA Finals Odds: Warriors Favored To Complete Sweep In Game 4

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors will be aiming to become the first team since 2007 to complete a sweep in the NBA Finals when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 on Friday night as 4.5-point favorites on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Golden State fought off a late Cavaliers rally to post a 110-102 victory as 3.5-point road chalk Wednesday, and take a commanding 3-0 series lead into Friday night’s Warriors vs. Cavaliers betting matchup at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Warriors’ win by eight points marked their narrowest margin of victory during a five-game straight-up win streak. Golden State dominated in the first two games of the series, averaging 123 points per game while claiming victory by double-digit margins, capped by a lopsided 122-103 win as 11.5-point home favorites in Game 2.

Wednesday’s win also marks Golden State’s sixth straight SU victory over the Cavaliers and leaves the Warriors poised to become just the ninth team since 1947 to complete a four-game sweep in the NBA Finals, and the first to do so since the San Antonio Spurs swept the Cavaliers 11 years ago.

However, the Warriors have been an uneven bet on the road in recent months, going 9-9 SU and against the spread, since last posting three straight road victories in early March. Golden State has enjoyed a degree more success when pegged as a road favorite, going 10-5 SU in 15 outings since Feb. 14, but is just 8-7 ATS during that stretch, including a middling 4-3 ATS during these playoffs, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Cavaliers enter Game 4 with their backs against the wall, facing the specter of getting swept for the first time since that 2007 NBA Finals clash with the Spurs. However, the must-win situation is nothing new for this Cavs squad, which has been pushed to the brink of elimination with regularity in recent years, and shown resilience with their ability to battle back.

Cleveland was forced to rebound from 2-0 deficit in their Eastern Conference finals clash with the Boston Celtics, and was pushed to seven games by the Indiana Pacers in the first round. However, the Cavaliers’ most impressive comeback came two years ago, when they rebounded from a 3-1 series deficit against Golden State to claim the first NBA title in franchise history.

But with just one NBA team, the 1951 New York Knicks, ever rebounding from a 3-0 series deficit to force a seventh game in the NBA Finals, the Cavaliers now sit as massive +7500 underdogs on the NBA championship odds, while the Warriors tower as -20000 chalk.