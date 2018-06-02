NBA Issues Punishment To Tristan Thompson After Game 1 Altercation

Photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

Despite being in jeopardy of losing two players for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, it looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers will be fully loaded for Sunday’s game at Oracle Arena.

The Golden State Warriors’ overtime Game 1 win Thursday featured a bit of fireworks, as Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green engaged in a brief altercation after the Cavs forward was ejected for a hard foul in the final minute of the OT period.

While there was a possibility Thompson could be suspended for Game 2 after throwing a jab at Green, the NBA ultimately pegged the big man with just $25,000 fine.

Tristan Thompson avoids suspension but is fined $25,000 for his role in altercation with Draymond Green. Huge break for Cavs. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 2, 2018

Kevin Love, who left the Cavaliers’ bench to the join the skirmish, also won’t face any punishment, as reported by ESPN.

The Cavs already face an uphill battle in the best-of-seven series against the vaunted Warriors, but losing Love and/or Thompson for Game 2 in Golden State would have made for a near-impossible challenge for Cleveland.