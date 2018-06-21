NBA Mock Draft 2018: Final First-Round Pick Predictions As Rumors Swirl

The next wave of basketball stars will join their first pro team Thursday night when the first and second rounds of the 2018 NBA Draft unfold in Brooklyn.

There is plenty of intrigue involving many of the selections in the first round, and the lottery in particular.

It would be pretty surprising if the Phoenix Suns didn’t take Arizona center DeAndre Ayton with the No. 1 pick. After that, the draft gets really interesting, because there’s no consensus No. 2 or No. 3 pick. The rest of the lottery could unfold in many different ways, and trades could impact that, especially if a highly rated prospect like Luka Doncic starts to fall down the draft board.

Here’s our final 2018 NBA mock draft.

1. Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

Ayton is a potential 20-point, 10-rebound player who can dominate games offensively. The Suns desperately need a power forward or center who can take some of the scoring burden off of Devin Booker and Josh Jackson.

2. Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III, PF, Duke

Luka Doncic would be enticing here, but point guard doesn’t make sense when Sacramento used the No. 5 pick on De’Aaron Fox last year.

3. Atlanta Hawks: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State

The Hawks already have two good wings in Taurean Prince and John Collins, but Jackson is one of the most talented players in this class with an exciting all-around skill set.

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri

The Grizzlies don’t need a point guard or center because veterans Mike Conley Jr. and Marc Gasol, respectively, fill those positions. Porter could end up being the best player in this class as a tremendous perimeter scorer, but injury concerns stemming from back surgery last fall could force Memphis to look elsewhere. Porter is the most high-risk/high-reward prospect in this class.

5. Dallas Mavericks: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

A center with great athleticism and good enough 3-point shooting to stretch the floor is exactly what the Mavs need.

6. Orlando Magic: Luka Doncic, PG, Real Madrid (Spain)

The Magic are one of the few teams in this part of the lottery that doesn’t have a long-term solution at point guard, which makes Doncic, a 19-year-old Euroleague MVP, the perfect choice.

7. Chicago Bulls: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

Even if the Bulls view Kris Dunn as their starting point guard going forward, this Kentucky star is too good of an offensive player to pass on.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Celtics via Nets): Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke

The Cavaliers could opt for a point guard like Trae Young, but Carter has a higher floor and is polished enough at both ends of the court to play a meaningful role off the bench as a rookie.

9. New York Knicks: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

The Knicks love to make an exciting selection, and Young arguably is the most popular prospect in this draft given his high-scoring and Stephen Curry-like shooting range at Oklahoma. If Young is the Knicks’ choice, it’ll be interesting to see how it affects the development of point guard Frank Ntilikina, who New York chose No. 8 overall last year.

10. Philadelphia 76ers (from Lakers): Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova

The 76ers should take an athletic, highly skilled wing in Bridges — the mentality they should’ve had last year but passed on Jayson Tatum and took Markelle Fultz.

11. Charlotte Hornets: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

Sexton and last year’s No. 11 pick Malik Monk could be the future of Charlotte’s backcourt, especially if the team decides to trade point guard Kemba Walker before he can become a free agent in 2019.

12. Los Angeles Clippers: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

Bridges would bring excellent athleticism and rebounding to a Clippers team that needs another impact player off the bench.

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

Knox has been rising up draft boards over the last few days, but the Clippers can’t pass on the Kentucky star if he’s available. His offensive game has drawn comparisons to Tatum.

14. Denver Nuggets: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

The Nuggets have a ton of guard depth, so it makes sense for them to fill a weakness and draft someone with the ability to protect the paint and rebound.

15. Washington Wizards: Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami

The Wizards have one of the worst benches in the league, making Walker’s ability to provide instant offense with his shooting and drives to the basket the perfect fit.

16. Phoenix Suns (from Heat): Mitchell Robinson, C, USA

Veteran center Hassan Whiteside can’t shoot from long range, which made him almost unplayable at times in the 2018 playoffs. Robinson, who’s 7-foot-1, has 3-point range and could eventually replace Whiteside as Miami’s starting center sooner than later.

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

The Bucks need to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with more shooters, and Huerter fits the bill. He shot 42 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore last season.

18. San Antonio Spurs: Zhaire Smith, SF, Texas Tech

If the Spurs part ways with Kawhi Leonard, they’ll need to replace him with an athletic wing who can guard multiple positions, and Smith is one of the best options for that role.

19. Atlanta Hawks (from Timberwolves): Troy Brown, SG, Oregon

Brown is a good shooter, but his ability to defend quality perimeter scorers at 6-foot-7, 210 pounds and a 7-foot wingspan should be enticing for the Hawks.

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Thunder): Jerome Robinson, SG, Boston College

Robinson’s excellent shooting — 40 percent from 3-point range and 83 percent from the free throw line — would make him a good fit alongside talented swingmen Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins.

21. Utah Jazz: Donte DiVincenzo, PG, Villanova

The Villanova star would bring grit, tenacity and outside shooting to a Jazz team that plays with more defensive structure than most teams.

22. Chicago Bulls (from Pelicans): Dzanan Musa, SF, Cedevita

If the Bulls take a guard in the top 10, then a swingmen with Musa’s skillset makes sense at No. 22. Bobby Portis is Chicago’s best small forward, so it goes without saying it’s a position that could use improvement.

23. Indiana Pacers: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton

The Pacers are a very good 3-point shooting team — ninth-best in the league in 2017-18 — and Thomas is one of the best long-distance shooters in this class. He’s a bit undersized at 6-foot-3, but he’s good at running off screens to get open.

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Elie Okobo, PG, France

Okobo’s outside shooting and quickness off the dribble make him an intriguing fit for the Blazers’ backcourt, especially when star guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum go to the bench.

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

Holiday is a two-way guard who defends well, beats opponents off the dribble with an explosive first step and doesn’t turn the ball over. He’s a pretty safe pick late in Round 1.

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Jacob Evans, SG, Cincinnati

The 76ers badly needed another 3-point shooter in their playoff series against the Celtics, and long-distance shooting is a strength of Evans’ game.

27. Boston Celtics: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech

Okogie’s 7-foot wingspan and elite athleticism give him the versatility to defend shooting guards and small forwards. This skill set would come in handy for Boston, especially if Marcus Smart is not re-signed to a long-term contract.

28. Golden State Warriors: De’Anthony Melton, PG, USC

The Warriors ended last season with a glut of centers on their roster, and none of them saw a lot of playoff minutes because they lacked 3-point range. Upgrading their guard depth is the best course of action at this stage of the first round.

29. Brooklyn Nets (from Raptors): Keita Bates-Diop, PF, Ohio State

The Nets don’t have a lockdown defender on the wing, and Bates-Diop could become that type of player with his impressive physical strength and length.

30. Atlanta Hawks (from Rockets): Chandler Hutchinson, SG, Boise State

If the Hawks select a center earlier in the first round, then taking a chance on a well-rounded guard like Hutchison wouldn’t be a bad idea. He averaged 20 points and 7.7 rebounds per game as a senior last season.

