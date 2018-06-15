NBA Mock Draft 2018: First-Round Pick Predictions As Rumors Heat Up

The 2018 NBA Draft is less than a week away, so rumors of trades and workouts are beginning to shape what experts believe will happen when commissioner Adam Silver opens the first round June 21.
The Phoenix Suns, who own the No. 1 pick, aren’t likely to deal that selection. Arizona center Deandre Ayton should be their selection. But that doesn’t mean the Suns won’t try to get back into the top 10 for a guard they covet.
To no surprise, the Los Angeles Lakers have been involved in some of these draft rumors. Jeremy Woo of The Crossover reported that “there’s a growing belief around the league that the Lakers are the team that promised Kevin Huerter at No. 25.” Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer mentioned on a recent podcast the Lakers are very high on Zhaire Smith and might look to trade up for him if possible.
The Sacramento Kings have the No. 2 pick, and while most teams probably would draft Luka Doncic at that spot, the Kings took De’Aaron Fox with the No. 5 pick last season, so they don’t really need another point guard.
A swingman makes more sense for the Kings, and Michael Porter Jr. fits that description, but his health concerns could be an issue.
Here our third 2018 NBA Mock Draft.
1. Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona
2. Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III, PF, Duke
3. Atlanta Hawks: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State
4. Memphis Grizzlies: Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri
5. Dallas Mavericks: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas
6. Orlando Magic: Luka Doncic, PG, Real Madrid (Spain)
7. Chicago Bulls: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama
8. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Celtics via Nets): Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke
9. New York Knicks: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State
10. Philadelphia 76ers (from Lakers): Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova
11. Charlotte Hornets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky
12. Los Angeles Clippers: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma
13. Los Angeles Clippers: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M
14. Denver Nuggets: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky
15. Washington Wizards: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA
16. Phoenix Suns (from Heat): Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland
17. Milwaukee Bucks: Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami
18. San Antonio Spurs: Zhaire Smith, SF, Texas Tech
19. Atlanta Hawks (from Timberwolves): Troy Brown, SG, Troy Brown
20. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Thunder): Keita Bates-Diop, PF, Ohio State
21. Utah Jazz: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton
22. Chicago Bulls (from Pelicans): Dzanan Musa, SF, Cedevita
23. Indiana Pacers: Donte DiVincenzo, PG, Villanova
24. Portland Trail Blazers: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova
25. Los Angeles Lakers: Mitchell Robinson, C, USA
26. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech
27. Boston Celtics: Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky
28. Golden State Warriors: De’Anthony Melton, PG, USC
29. Brooklyn Nets (from Raptors): Moritz Wagner, C, Michigan
30. Atlanta Hawks (from Rockets): Chandler Hutchinson, SG, Boise State
