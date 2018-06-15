NBA Mock Draft 2018: First-Round Pick Predictions As Rumors Heat Up

Photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

The 2018 NBA Draft is less than a week away, so rumors of trades and workouts are beginning to shape what experts believe will happen when commissioner Adam Silver opens the first round June 21.

The Phoenix Suns, who own the No. 1 pick, aren’t likely to deal that selection. Arizona center Deandre Ayton should be their selection. But that doesn’t mean the Suns won’t try to get back into the top 10 for a guard they covet.

Sources confirm: Phoenix Suns have been trying to bring in Trae Young for dinner/workout, but scheduling has made it difficult. Meeting to likely take place at some point before draft. Evidence Phoenix will be looking to add a 2nd top-10 pick. — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) June 9, 2018

To no surprise, the Los Angeles Lakers have been involved in some of these draft rumors. Jeremy Woo of The Crossover reported that “there’s a growing belief around the league that the Lakers are the team that promised Kevin Huerter at No. 25.” Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer mentioned on a recent podcast the Lakers are very high on Zhaire Smith and might look to trade up for him if possible.

The Sacramento Kings have the No. 2 pick, and while most teams probably would draft Luka Doncic at that spot, the Kings took De’Aaron Fox with the No. 5 pick last season, so they don’t really need another point guard.

A swingman makes more sense for the Kings, and Michael Porter Jr. fits that description, but his health concerns could be an issue.

There’s a very real chance the Kings would take Michael Porter Jr. at No. 2, but it’s unclear how the canceling of the Friday workout in Chicago might impact the process. They want more intel on medical and another look. Teams are being told that the workout will be rescheduled. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 14, 2018

Here our third 2018 NBA Mock Draft.

1. Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III, PF, Duke

3. Atlanta Hawks: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri

5. Dallas Mavericks: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

6. Orlando Magic: Luka Doncic, PG, Real Madrid (Spain)

7. Chicago Bulls: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Celtics via Nets): Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke

9. New York Knicks: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

10. Philadelphia 76ers (from Lakers): Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova

11. Charlotte Hornets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

12. Los Angeles Clippers: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

14. Denver Nuggets: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

15. Washington Wizards: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

16. Phoenix Suns (from Heat): Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami

18. San Antonio Spurs: Zhaire Smith, SF, Texas Tech

19. Atlanta Hawks (from Timberwolves): Troy Brown, SG, Troy Brown

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Thunder): Keita Bates-Diop, PF, Ohio State

21. Utah Jazz: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton

22. Chicago Bulls (from Pelicans): Dzanan Musa, SF, Cedevita

23. Indiana Pacers: Donte DiVincenzo, PG, Villanova

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Mitchell Robinson, C, USA

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech

27. Boston Celtics: Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky

28. Golden State Warriors: De’Anthony Melton, PG, USC

29. Brooklyn Nets (from Raptors): Moritz Wagner, C, Michigan

30. Atlanta Hawks (from Rockets): Chandler Hutchinson, SG, Boise State