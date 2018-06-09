NBA Players Already Recruiting LeBron James After NBA Finals Defeat

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

The summer of LeBron has arrived.

Yay?

The Golden State Warriors completed an NBA Finals sweep of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. The game potentially marked James’ last as a member of the Cavs, as he’s expected to opt-out of his current deal and become an unrestricted free agent.

And after the Cavs’ unceremonious exit, multiple NBA players took to Twitter to begin their recruitment of James.

First up is Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid:

Trust The Process!!!! Find a new slant @KingJames — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 9, 2018

Now let’s look at the proposal from San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray:

Finally, New York Knicks center Enes Kanter, who hasn’t exactly endeared himself to James in the past, predictably changed his tune.

So, which team has the best chance of landing the greatest player in the world?

The Los Angeles Lakers seem like the odds-on favorites, and James reportedly has a marketing plan in place for a move to Hollywood. But the Sixers, with all their young, cost-controlled talent, certainly are an intriguing option for James.

Don’t count out the Boston Celtics just yet, however.