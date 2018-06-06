NBA Rumors: 76ers Believe Bryan Colangelo Not Linked To Burner Twitter Accounts

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

We currently are on Day 9 of the Bryan Colangelo burner Twitter account saga, but the end could be near.

A report from The Ringer looked at the possibility that the Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations was behind multiple Twitter accounts that bashed 76ers players like Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz and disclosed privileged team information.

Following the report, the 76ers hired a law firm to look into the possibility that Colangelo was linked to the accounts, and it was reported last Friday that the team was thinking about dismissing Colangelo as the investigation began to center around his wife being the culprit of the burner accounts.

While the 76ers’ investigation still is ongoing, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported Wednesday, citing sources, that the organization believes Colangelo’s claim that he had no knowledge of the accounts. Clark also reported the Sixers are debating whether or not Colangelo can continue to be president of basketball operations in the wake of the fiasco.

Whether Colangelo is innocent or not, it might be hard for the organization to bring him back if Embiid, Fultz and the rest of the team think one of the leaders of their franchise is trashing them on social media.