NBA Rumors: 76ers Looking To Make This Major Move In 2018 Draft

It looks like the Philadelphia 76ers are trying to speed up “the process.”

The 2017-18 season was a breakout one for the up-and-coming Sixers, as Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid both established themselves as premier talents. Now, fresh off a campaign in which it reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, Philadelphia reportedly is looking to make some noise in this year’s NBA draft.

Interesting nugget in our @SiriusXMNBA NBA Draft special per David Griffin. “Philly is very much looking to move up to get somebody they think will go in the top 5.” — Tom Byrne (@1TomByrne) June 15, 2018

The 76ers certainly have the capital to make a major move. Between its two first-round picks (No. 10 and No. 26), as well as four (!) second-round picks, Philly can put together a nice package in order to move up into the top five.

And if that player lives up to the expectations that come with being a top-five selection, the Sixers will be an even greater force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference for years to come.

