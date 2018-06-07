NBA Rumors: Bryan Colangelo, 76ers Part Ways Shortly After Twitter Fiasco

Photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images

Bryan Colangelo now has plenty of time to surf the web and get the latest gossip on Twitter.

Colangelo and the Philadelphia 76ers agreed on Thursday to part ways, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, also indicating Colangelo’s exit will be described as a “resignation.”

In the wake of the twitter burner account probe, Bryan Colangelo's departure in Philadelphia is expected to be described as a resignation, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 7, 2018

With the NBA draft two weeks from Thursday, head coach Brett Brown will handle basketball operations duties in the interim, per Wojnarowski.

To say this is an unceremonious end of Colangelo’s run as president of basketball operations would be an understatement. And, reading between the lines, this decision probably stemmed more from the 76ers than it did from Colangelo, who was at the center of a piece two weeks ago on The Ringer that suspected the 53-year-old of having multiple Twitter burner accounts to defend himself and also put down members of the Sixers organization.

Oddly, however, the move comes a day after an NBC Sports Philadelphia report that indicated the Sixers believed Colangelo when he said he had no knowledge of the accounts. Whether that means Colangelo’s wife was behind the account — as some began to suspect — remains to be seen.

UPDATE (12:12 p.m. ET): It appears Colangelo’s wife, Barbara, was behind the accounts.