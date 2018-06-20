NBA Rumors: Celtics, Clippers ‘Most Aggressive’ In Pursuing Top 10 Pick

The Boston Celtics have a ton of quality players and draft picks to use in a trade to move up in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday, and it sounds like C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge is exploring ways to get into the top 10.

Both the Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers are aggressively trying to land a top 10 pick, ESPN’s Ryen Russillo reported Wednesday.

Can never tell if teams are really trying to move up or everyone just calls each other to see what the action is. However, two teams that I’m hearing are the most aggressive to get in the top 10, Clippers and Celtics. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) June 20, 2018

The Clippers have their own pick (No. 13) and the Detroit Pistons’ first-round selection (No. 12) to dangle for a better pick. They also could offer talented forward Tobias Harris in any potential trade.

The Celtics have the Sacramento Kings’ 2019 first rounder (protected for No. 1) and future selections from the Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies to offer in deals, in addition to their own pick (No. 27). They also have talented young players such as Terry Rozier or even Jaylen Brown to include in a potential trade up.

Boston’s No. 1 need is a center who can defend the paint and stretch the floor. This need only will grow if veteran center Aron Baynes leaves as a free agent this summer. A few centers are expected to go in the top 10 of Thursday’s draft, highlighted by DeAndre Ayton, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr.

