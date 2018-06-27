NBA Rumors: Celtics ‘Expected’ To Re-Sign Aron Baynes To Multiyear Deal

Good news, Boston Celtics fans: You can expect more man buns and Aussie accents next season.

Center Aron Baynes, who was one of Boston’s premier leaders and bench contributors last season, is expected to become a free agent July 1. But the Celtics are expected to re-sign the 31-year-old New Zealand-born Aussie to a multiyear contract, NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely reported Tuesday, citing league sources.

“(Last season) was the first in which the fifth-year pro played an integral part for one of the better teams in the NBA,” Blakely wrote. “And it’s a role that multiple league sources believe will continue, as they expect the Celtics to sign the veteran big man to a multiyear deal.”

Re-signing Baynes certainly would be a good move for Boston, as he was one of the team’s best interior defenders last season. It also would mean Celtics players could get more help fine-tuning their Aussie slang.

Cheers, mates.

In 81 games last season, Baynes averaged 6.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game. His numbers were slightly better in the playoffs, though, as he scored 6.0 points, pulled down 6.2 boards and averaged 20.5 minutes in 19 postseason contests.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images