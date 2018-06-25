NBA Rumors: Celtics Finalizing Deal With EuroLeague Star Brad Wanamaker

The Boston Celtics reportedly are tapping into the EuroLeague to acquire their newest player.

The Celtics are finalizing a deal with Euro League star Brad Wanamaker, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wanamaker went undrafted in 2011 out of Pittsburgh but has had success overseas.

The 28-year-old averaged 14.9 points, 4.9 assists and shot 36 percent from 3-point range in three EuroLeague seasons, and also was the MVP of the Turkish finals this past season while playing for Fenerbahce, per basketball reporter David Pick.

The Celtics got a solid season from another one of their European signees last season in Daniel Theis. He averaged 5.3 points with 4.3 rebounds per game before he went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Several teams have shown interest in Wanamaker over the previous two years, but the guard now will be joining a Boston backcourt that could be on the verge of losing Marcus Smart, who becomes a restricted free agent July 1.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images