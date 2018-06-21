NBA Rumors: Celtics ‘Have Discussed Terry Rozier’ In Draft Trade Talks

The Boston Celtics don’t have any more Brooklyn Nets picks to use high in the lottery, but that doesn’t mean C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge won’t try to move up in Thursday night’s 2018 NBA Draft by swinging a trade.

Brian Robb of Boston Sports Journal provided an update Thursday on the Celtics’ pursuit of a better first-round pick.

“League sources told Bostonsportsjournal.com that the Celtics have discussed Terry Rozier with other teams as part of a trade package to move up,” Robb wrote (subscription required).

Robb also wrote “league sources indicated that the Celtics have attempted to gauge the value of Rozier paired with a pick among teams in the lottery.”

Reports have linked the Celtics as one of several teams that have shown interest in the No. 4 pick, which is owned by the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies reportedly are looking to get rid of Chandler Parsons’ burdensome contract in any deal including the fourth overall selection, and given Boston’s current salary structure, taking on that cap hit wouldn’t make any sense for the Celtics.

One issue in dangling Rozier to teams high in the lottery is most of them already have a young point guard who could be the long-term solution at that position. The Sacramento Kings (No. 2), Atlanta Hawks (No. 3), Grizzlies (No. 4) and Dallas Mavericks (No. 5) already have invested a high draft pick or a lot of money in a point guard.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports