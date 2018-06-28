NBA Rumors: Celtics Haven’t Received Assurances Kawhi Leonard Wants To Go To Boston

Kawhi Leonard has some leverage over NBA teams interested in acquiring him via trade from the San Antonio Spurs.

The superstar forward has just one more year left on his contract before he can become an unrestricted free agent next summer. If Leonard, or someone close to him, indicates to a team that he’s not interested in being in that city long term, then it would be foolish for that front office to give up valuable trade assets to acquire him.

This could be a sticking point for the Boston Celtics.

Here’s the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy with an update on the situation:

Speaking to league executive, one thing is clear. Celtics have not received any assurances from Kawhi Leonard that he wants to come here. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) June 28, 2018

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams “fully engaged” in trade talks with the Spurs regarding Leonard.

But if Leonard doesn’t give the Celtics a reason to believe he’ll stay in Boston beyond next season, why would C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge part with a rising star such as Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown in a potential trade for the Spurs standout?

The Celtics might be just driving up the price for the Lakers — Leonard’s preferred destination, per reports.

