NBA Rumors: Celtics Interested In Trading Up In Draft To Get Top-Four Pick

Photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics owned high draft picks in each of the last two seasons, and it sounds like they’re trying to make it three years in a row.

The Celtics are interested in trading up into the top four picks ahead of Thursday night’s draft, according to multiple reports.

ESPN.com reported early Thursday morning that the Memphis Grizzlies were interested in trading the No. 4 overall pick, and the report identified the Celtics as a potential trading partner. The Celtics, along with a handful of other teams, “have shown varying degrees of interest in a deal,” sources told ESPN.com.

The Athletic’s reported Thursday, citing league sources, the Celtics have inquired about trading up for a top-four pick and could even make a run at the No. 3 pick, currently owned by the Atlanta Hawks. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor heard something similar, listing the Celtics among the teams exploring trades with the Hawks for the No. 3 pick with hopes of drafting either Luka Doncic or Mo Bamba.

One thing to consider about Memphis’ No. 4 pick, though: The Grizzlies, according to multiple reports, want to include Chandler Parsons (and his contract) in any deal, and The Athletic report indicated Boston would like to find a third team in order to facilitate a deal involving Parsons.

If Boston truly wants to move up in the draft, it certainly has the assets to make a deal. The Celtics own the 27th pick this season, but they also have the Sacramento Kings’ top-one protected pick next year, as well as the Grizzlies’ top-eight protected pick.

NESN’s NBA Draft coverage is presented by Cross Insurance.