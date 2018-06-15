NBA Rumors: Celtics Want To Talk Kawhi Leonard Trade With Spurs If He’s Available

So much for that quiet offseason from the Boston Celtics.

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard wants to be traded, according to multiple reports, and it took less than an hour for another report to surface indicating Boston’s interest in acquiring the two-time All-Star.

The Celtics indeed will be one of the teams who will come calling on Leonard, if he is available, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Boston reportedly reached out to the Spurs about a Leonard trade at the trade deadline, too, but those efforts were shut down.

If Kawhi Leonard does become available in trade talks, the Boston Celtics will be interested in probing the Spurs about a deal, league sources tell ESPN. Boston inquired about a trade prior to the February deadline, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018

The Celtics certainly have no shortage of assets to make a deal. Boston’s stockpile of future first-round draft picks is unmatched by any team in the league, with the Celtics holding first-round picks next season from Sacramento (first-overall protected), Memphis (top-eight protected) and the Clippers (top-14 protected) in addition to their own first-rounder this season and next. Boston also has some of the best young talent in the NBA, which it could use in a trade for Leonard or pretty much any other player in the league.

However, Boston’s competition would be stiff. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and even the Sacramento Kings all could get involved.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images