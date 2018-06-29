NBA Rumors: Celtics Won’t Include These Players In Kawhi Leonard Trade

Can the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics find middle ground in a trade involving Kawhi Leonard?

The Celtics reportedly are one of several teams engaged with the Spurs in trade talks for Leonard, who seemingly wants out of San Antonio. But Boston, with a loaded roster that could compete for a title next season, is taking a cautious approach.

Both 21-year-old Jaylen Brown and 20-year-old Jayson Tatum are “not available” in a potential trade with the Spurs for Leonard, the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett reported Friday morning. Additionally, the Celtics only would trade their rights to the Sacramento Kings’ 2019 first-round draft pick (protected for No. 1 overall) if the deal involves “the right overall transaction pieces.”

Basically, Boston is holding out for a favorable deal and may not be willing to budge.

“Absent the Celtics’ willingness to move key young pieces or the Spurs deciding to accept less than what a Leonard without medical or contractual issues is worth,” Bulpett wrote, “there seems to be nothing to indicate an agreement.”

A Sports Illustrated report Thursday suggested Tatum is the Spurs’ “preferred target” in a Leonard trade, so if the C’s indeed aren’t offering Tatum or Brown, this deal could break down quickly.

That report suggested Boston could propose a trade centered around Kyrie Irving, who, like Leonard, will hit unrestricted free agency in 2019. Based on the latest reports, that may be the most plausible scenario, as San Antonio likely wouldn’t accept a deal that didn’t involve Tatum, Brown or Irving.

Yet even a Leonard-Irving swap seems far-fetched at this point, according to Bulpett, who writes that while the Celtics would be willing to make a “great deal” for Leonard, “a good deal probably isn’t enough.”

