NBA Rumors: Celtics Worried About Kyrie Irving’s Reaction To LeBron James Reunion

With the NBA season ending in another title for the Golden State Warriors, the league officially turns its attention to LeBron James’ upcoming free-agent decision.

James can opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason, and most expect him to move from his hometown team.

Multiple teams are rumored to be possible suitors for James, with the Boston Celtics being the latest entry into the LeBron rumor mill. While the C’s might like to add the best player on the planet, there obviously would be a number of obstacles, including Kyrie Irving.

Boston’s star point guard demanded a trade away from James last offseason, and The Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett believes the Celtics could be worried about Irving’s reaction if the team were to try and add James this offseason.

“Let’s begin with the fact that I get the feeling the C’s are concerned with the effect if they were to even ask Kyrie Irving how he’d feel about a reunion,” Bulpett writes.

It was reported that Irving demanded a trade to get out of James’ shadow, but the two appeared to squash any tensions during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

There’s also the issue of money. If Irving does OK a reunion with James and the 33-year-old commits to Boston, the C’s would have to find a way to shed cap money, likely coming by trading Al Horford.

The Celtics are a long shot to sign James, but if the possibility exists, they absolutely should pursue King James.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images