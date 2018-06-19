NBA Rumors: Chris Paul Focusing On Recruiting LeBron James To Rockets

Chris Paul is set to be one of the marquee names to hit the free-agent market when the new league year begins July 1. But the veteran point guard reportedly is more interested in someone else’s free agency.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday on ESPN’s “NBA Draft Special” that Paul is focused on getting LeBron James to the Houston Rockets, and that Paul will re-sign with Houston.

“Chris is going to return there,” Wojnarowski said, via Bleacher Report. “Right now, his focus isn’t so much on his own free agency, he’s trying to recruit LeBron James to Houston.

“Somebody close to (Paul) said to me that he has his focus on recruiting LeBron (to Houston) as anything he’s done in this league.”

Adding James to a Rockets team that has Paul and James Harden would create a dangerous Big Three in Clutch City, but it also likely would cost them a few of their key rotation players. In order to sign James and Paul to max contracts, Houston would have to shed salary cap and Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker and Clint Capela are the likely casualties.

Of course, James could elect to opt-in to the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and that reportedly is his preference if the Cavs can improve. The Los Angeles Lakers also loom large as they try to build their own Big Three by signing James and Paul George and trading for Kawhi Leonard.

Can Paul sway James away from Tinsel Town? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images