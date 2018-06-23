NBA Rumors: Chris Paul, Rockets Have ‘Tension’ Over Contract Situation

After Chris Paul decided not to opt out of his contract with the Rockets and seek a max deal elsewhere in the NBA, he likely expected Houston would give him a max deal after the 2018 NBA season.

Considering the point guard sacrificed over $10 million by opting in, one would assume it was because he’d be offered a bigger deal.

Makes sense, right?

However, FOX Sports 1’s Chris Broussard said on Friday’s episode of “Undisputed” that there may be some trouble brewing in Houston.

“From what I’m told, there’s tension now between Houston and Chris Paul,” he said. “Because there was definitely some type of handshake, wink-wink, ‘we’ll max you out’ last summer.

“But here’s the thing,” he continued. “Now, they’re not so sure. Houston, with good reason, doesn’t want to do that. But they’ve got an out, because they have new ownership. So, Daryl Morey can go to Chris Paul and be like, ‘I want to do it, but we’ve got the new owner (who) doesn’t want to give you five years, four years.'”

New team owner Tillman Ferttita may have good reason for not wanting to max out Paul, who’s 33-years-old and his max contract is projected to be roughly $205 million over five years. That’s a lot of money and a lot of time to commit to someone who likely will decline over those five years due to his age.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, considering Paul has made pitches to LeBron James to come to the Rockets if he decides to opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

