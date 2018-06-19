NBA Rumors: Chris Paul Telling People LeBron James Wants To Be In L.A.

Nobody but LeBron James knows what LeBron James wants. But his longtime USA Basketball teammate thinks he has an idea.

Rockets guard Chris Paul has been telling people James prefers to play in Los Angeles instead of Houston, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on his podcast Monday, citing sources.

“Chris Paul is telling folks LeBron ain’t trying to come to Houston — he wants to be in L.A.,” Smith said, via ClutchFans. “These are things I’m getting through the grapevine. Chris Paul is saying LeBron wants to be in L.A.”

Paul’s apparent hunch makes sense, as the Akron Beacon Journal’s Maria Ridenour reported last week that James doesn’t like Houston as a city. That won’t stop Paul from doing his part, though: The veteran guard, a pending unrestricted free agent, reportedly plans to re-sign with the Rockets and aggressively recruit James, his close friend and international teammate for more than a decade.

Yet based on Smith’s report, the Los Angeles Lakers have a better shot at signing James than Houston, as Hollywood certainly has more outlets for LeBron’s business and entertainment interests.

In theory, L.A. also has the capacity to pair James with superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on a massive superteam. Smith is telling us to hold the phone on George, however, noting Monday that the Oklahoma City Thunder plan to do everything in their power to re-sign the free agent forward.

“Folks are not so sure Paul George is coming to L.A.,” Smith added. “From what I’m being told, (general manager) Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to back up the Brinks truck for Paul George. They’re going to offer him the max (contract).”

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images