NBA Rumors: Clippers Trade Austin Rivers To Wizards For Marcin Gortat

Photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images

The first domino of the NBA offseason appears to have fallen in Los Angeles.

No, it doesn’t have anything to do with LeBron James.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday, citing league sources, that the Los Angeles Clippers have traded guard Austin Rivers to the Washington Wizards for center Marcin Gortat.

The Wizards reportedly had been looking for a team to take on the last year of Gortat’s contract. Rivers also is in the final year of his contract and will give the Wizards a solid backup guard option behind John Wall and Bradley Beal.

LA’s acquisition of Gortat appears to be a way for them to prepare for the possible departure of star center DeAndre Jordan who reportedly is looking to opt-in to the final year of his contract and work out a trade to the Dallas Mavericks.

Rivers’ departure also clears the way for rookies Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson to get more playing time for the Clippers next season.