NBA Rumors: Clippers Willing To Offer This Trade For Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio and he reportedly has his eyes on the Spurs sending him home to Los Angeles.

While most of the rumors have circled the Los Angeles Lakers as the eventual destination for the star forward, there is another team that shares the Staples Center with the Purple and Gold who also would like to add Leonard to the mix.

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly also are a possible destination for Leonard, and according to Tania Ganguli of The Los Angeles Times, the Clippers are ready to offer a package that focuses around forward Tobias Harris and either the 12th or 13th pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

Ganguli notes the Lakers are willing to move anyone on the current roster to nab the 2014 NBA Finals MVP.

While it might be a starting point for a deal, there’s very little chance the Spurs would part with their superstar for Harris and a lower-tier lottery selection. Especially when you take into account that the Clippers got Harris, Avery Bradley and that No. 12 pick for star forward Blake Griffin during the season.

Sure, Leonard’s contract situation and mysterious quad injury might complicate matters, but San Antonio definitely will want more for a player of Leonard’s caliber.

It’s been reported that the Spurs won’t trade Leonard to a Western Conference team despite his wishes, but at the end of the day, San Antonio likely will take the best deal for its franchise. And that likely will come from either the Lakers or Boston Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images