NBA Rumors: Dan Gilbert ‘Looking Forward To’ Cavs’ Post-LeBron James Era

LeBron James makes any team exponentially better, that much is clear.

But the Cavaliers’ owner apparently doesn’t believe the sky will come falling down if the star forward decides to leave Cleveland for the second time in his NBA career.

On a recent episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained why Dan Gilbert might not necessarily be worried about losing James.

“Dan Gilbert believes that he can build a championship team without LeBron, and I think he is looking forward to trying,” Windhorst said, as transcribed by Yahoo! Sports. “I don’t think he necessarily wants it to be next year, but I think Dan Gilbert would like to make a run of it.”

Gilbert and James, of course, have an interesting history. The Cavs owner went scorched earth on James when he left Cleveland back in 2010 but then welcomed him back with open arms when he returned in 2014. But now that James has won the franchise it’s long-awaited title, Gilbert could be looking to start a new chapter.

Just be careful what you wish for.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports