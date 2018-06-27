NBA Rumors: Did Celtics Make New Trade Offer To Spurs For Kawhi Leonard?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne reported Wednesday, citing league sources, that pressure is mounting for the Los Angeles Lakers to pull off a trade for San Antonio Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard.

That wasn’t the only piece of information included in the report, though, as league sources also told ESPN the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers are among the teams who’ve made offers to the Spurs for Leonard.

The Celtics’ inclusion on the list is notable, obviously, as Boston has enough pieces — young talent, draft picks, etc. — to build an enticing trade package. It’s unclear, however, when the Celtics reportedly made the offer referenced in Wednesday’s ESPN report.

As you might recall, Wojnarowski reported earlier this month that Boston made an offer to San Antonio for Leonard ahead of the NBA trade deadline in February. The Spurs rejected the offer and didn’t make a counter-offer because they weren’t willing to entertain trading Leonard at the time, per Wojnarowski.

So, is ESPN simply reinforcing that notion? Or have the Celtics made another offer since then? Leonard has been the subject of trade rumors for a while, but things have kicked into high gear recently after the All-Star forward earlier this month reportedly expressed a desire to be traded.

In any event, the Celtics seem to be very much involved in the Leonard sweepstakes, with a formal trade offer perhaps on the table as NBA free agency gets set to begin next week.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images