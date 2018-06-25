NBA Rumors: Did Lakers Just Leak Their Paul George Recruiting Pitch?

LeBron James reportedly won’t entertain elaborate recruiting pitches this summer. So, the Los Angeles Lakers simply are saving their pomp and circumstance for another high-profile free agent.

In a rather bizarre development, Sports Illustrated has obtained the Lakers’ apparent recruiting pitch to an NBA player hailing from Palmdale, Calif.

And there’s only one NBA player who was born in Palmdale: pending free agent Paul George.

The pitch, sent in the form of a voiceover the Lakers plan to use with video, is titled “Two Dreams” and reads as follows, according to SI:

When you were just a kid

In your room

Dreaming from Palmdale

We were dreaming too.

While you dreamt, we built – built for your arrival

And while we dreamt, you built too

Becoming one of the world’s greatest.

Life’s most powerful dream are the one we realize ourselves.

The ones that turn us into legends.

That kid from Palmdale always knew it

Now the world will, too

That sure sounds like L.A.’s recruiting pitch to George.

(In a hilarious aside, the person hired to do this voiceover was told it should be “less Morgan Freeman/Denzel Washington, and more Jamie Foxx.” Whatever that means.)

The Lakers might need those Hollywood theatrics to convince George to join them. The 28-year-old can pick up his player option to remain with Oklahoma City next season, and even if he opts for free agency, the Thunder reportedly plan to offer him a maximum contract that’s more than L.A. could put forward.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images