NBA Rumors: Do Lakers Have ‘Godfather Offer’ For Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard?

The Los Angeles Lakers are going big-game hunting this summer in their efforts to land a superstar player or two through a trade and/or NBA free agency.

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, who reportedly wants to be traded and prefers Los Angeles as a destination, is among the Lakers’ targets.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday the Spurs were “fully engaged” in trade talks centered around Leonard with the Lakers and other teams, including the Boston Celtics.

Could these other teams be driving up the price for the Lakers to acquire Leonard? USA TODAY’s Sam Amick tweeted Thursday that there’s word of a “Godfather” offer from the Lakers.

Rumblings of a Godfather Lakers offer for San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard have rival teams wondering if anyone else can compete here. The latest summer of LeBron has officially begun… — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 28, 2018

The Lakers don’t have the best assets to offer the Spurs for Leonard — no team can beat the Celtics’ best offers — but they do have some enticing players to put on the table.

Kyle Kuzma made All-Rookie First Team and Lonzo Ball made All-Rookie Second Team this past season. Second-year forward Brandon Ingram, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft, also has shown plenty of upside.

The real question is how many of these players, and maybe draft picks as well, will the Lakers have to give up if they are to successfully trade for Leonard? We might find out soon enough, as free agency begins Sunday.

