NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Getting ‘Significant Trade Interest’ In No. 4 Pick

Photo via Nicole Sweet/USA TODAY Sports

The 2018 NBA Draft is Thursday, and so far we haven’t had any blockbuster trades involving lottery picks.

The Memphis Grizzlies could change that, though, because other teams are interested in acquiring the No. 4 pick in the draft.

Marc Stein of The New York Times tweeted an update on Memphis’ situation Monday:

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, continue to receive significant trade interest in the No. 4 pick in scenarios where they would also send out Chandler Parsons. The Grizz are said to be taking more calls than they're making, but staying in the high lottery is obviously crucial to Memphis https://t.co/Z3dPjwvs7A — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 18, 2018

The Grizzlies had their seven-season playoff appearance streak end because of injuries to Mike Conley Jr. and Marc Gasol during the 2017-18 campaign. If those stars are healthy to begin next season, the Grizzlies could compete for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Adding another proven veteran to the mix, which the Grizzlies might be able to acquire by trading the No. 4 pick, would only boost the team’s chances of returning to the postseason.

If Real Madrid point guard Luka Doncic falls to No. 4, that’s probably when the Grizzlies could field some great offers. Doncic is highly rated, but the Grizzlies already have a very expensive and talented starting point guard in Conley.