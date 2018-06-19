NBA Rumors: Here Are Players Celtics Have Worked Out Ahead Of Draft

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics have done their homework ahead of Thursday’s 2018 NBA Draft.

Unlike the past two seasons, Boston has worked out a large number of prospects to determine who to select with the No. 27 overall pick.

Unsurprisingly, a majority of the players the Celtics have had in for workouts classify as athletic wing players, a position that has been a focus for president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and Co. during the rebuild.

Here is a list of some of the prospects the Celtics have worked out, via MassLive’s Fred Katz:

Grayson Allen, Duke, G — Allen starred during his four years at Duke. He’s an electric scorer who can put the ball through the hoop at all three levels, including a lethal stroke from long distance. His athleticism and ability to get to the rim should be an asset in the NBA where he won’t be the focus of opposing defenses as he was in college.

Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech, G/F — The 6-foot-4 swingman showed flashes of potential while at Georgia Tech but lacked consistency. He’s a good athlete with an NBA frame who profiles as an above-average NBA defender. Okogie will need to polish his offensive game. He shot just 44.6 percent on shots at the rim and showed shaky shot selection.

Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova, G — The Final Four hero elected to forgo his final two years of college after putting on a show in Villanova’s championship win over Michigan. DiVincenzo is a plus athlete who can score in a variety of ways. He’s a good team defender but doesn’t profile as a great individual defender.

Bruce Brown, Miami, G — The Boston native had an up-and-down sophomore season in Miami. The 6-foot-5 guard is a tenacious defender and a great rebounder. Brown’s offensive game leaves a lot to be desired, though. He went just 7-for-46 from NBA 3-point range last season and shot a measly 62.9 percent from the free-throw line. Brown has a lot of potential but he probably won’t be able to help out immediately.

Allonzo Trier, G, Arizona — Trier can flat out score the ball. He averaged 18.1 points per game last season at Arizona while shooting 38 percent from long distance. He’s a good athlete who can finish through contact and runs the floor well. Trier has a lot of question marks on the defensive side of the ball, however. He often loses his man and is prone to reaching in. He also was suspended for taking a banned substance.

Other notable players Celtics reportedly have brought in:

Omari Spellman, F, Villanova

Deng Adel, F, Louisville

Billy Preston, F, Kansas

Jalen Brunson, G, Villanova

P.J. Washington, F, Kentucky

Desi Rodriguez, F, Seton Hall

Theo Pinson, G, North Carolina

J.P. Macura, G, Xavier

Carsen Edwards, G, Purdue

Brian Bowen, F, South Carolina