NBA Rumors: Here Are Two Biggest Factors In LeBron James’ Free Agent Decision

LeBron James currently is staring at an almost insurmountable deficit in the NBA Finals, but he might face an equally difficult task this summer when he decides where to continue his legendary career.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face elimination in Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors on Friday. And whenever the Warriors end the Cavs’ season, James will have the option to opt out of his contract with Cleveland and become a free agent.

If King James elects to enter the open market, as many expect him to do, he will have a long list of suitors for his services, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.

While it’s unclear whether James has made his decision yet, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst divulged Thursday on “The Rich Eisen Show” the two biggest factors that James will weigh during his free agency.

“I’m just going to say to you that the No. 1 thing for LeBron when it comes to choosing his next team is competition to win a championship,” Windhorst said. “I’m going to tell you that No. 2, and maybe even 1-A, is going to be the ownership. What is his relationship with the ownership? How does he feel about the ownership? How does he feel about the ownership’s commitment?

“When LeBron came back to Cleveland, he did not meet with David Griffin,” Windhorst continued. “He met with Dan Gilbert. When he meets to make a decision, whether it’s to stay in Cleveland or go elsewhere, it’s going to be with ownership. Ownership is incredibly important. General managers and coaches and players change. Owners do not change. That is very important to LeBron.”

Windhorst did note that he has no idea what James is going to do and that he doesn’t believe there is a perfect fit out there for the 33-year-old star. Windhorst, who has covered James for his entire career, also said he doesn’t believe there’s a place James can go where he doesn’t have to make some sort of compromise.

Time will tell where James continues his career, but a few recent reports point to LA as his next destination, along with free agent Paul George.