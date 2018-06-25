NBA Rumors: Here’s When LeBron James Will Make His Free-Agent Decision

The basketball world remains patiently waiting as LeBron James mulls over the next chapter of his NBA career.

James has until June 29 to decide if he will opt in to the final year of his current contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. If he chooses not to, he’ll become a free agent and will be able to test the waters in free agency, which officially opens July 1.

But while the star forward undoubtedly is the main event of the offseason, he might not wait very long to inform the public of where he intends to take his talents.

During a recent appearance on “The Lowe Post” podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst expressed his belief as to when he expects James to make his free-agent decision.

“Everybody will be on holiday on July 4, it will be over by then,” Windhorst said.

Given James’ history, this would be earlier than usual. The now-infamous “The Decision” interview special took place on July 8 of 2010, and four years later, James announced his intentions to return to the Cavaliers via a Sports Illustrated essay published July 11.

But regardless of when James does, in fact, make his decision, there’s no doubt the sports world will come to a standstill.

