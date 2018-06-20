NBA Rumors: Hornets Agree To Trade Dwight Howard To Nets For Timofey Mozgov

An eight-time All-Star and former No. 1 overall pick is about to join his fourth team in three years.

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to trade big man Dwight Howard to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Timofey Mozgov, two future second-round draft picks and cash, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday, citing league sources.

The Nets will receive Charlotte’s 45th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and its 2021 second-round pick, per Wojnarowski.

Howard has $23.8 million remaining on a contract that expires after the 2018-19 season. By dealing Mozgov and letting Howard’s contract expire, Brooklyn will save $17 million entering the 2019-20 campaign, according to Wojnarowski, which will allow the team to create two maximum salary slots.

This could be a sneaky good trade for the Nets. While the 32-year-old Howard undoubtedly is in the back nine of his career, he had a decent 2017-18 season for Charlotte, averaging 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds while playing in 81 of the team’s 82 games.

Brooklyn obviously won’t be a contender next season, but Howard still could give the club some positive momentum entering next offseason, where it will have the opportunity to sign two max-level free agents.

The Hornets, meanwhile, could be heading for a rebuild after moving Howard, as they’re also considering dealing Kemba Walker, according to reports.

