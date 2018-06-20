NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Intends To Sign With L.A. Team In 2019 If Not Traded

It appears Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio one way or the other.

The Spurs star still desires a trade to either the Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers, and if the Spurs don’t trade him before this upcoming season, he’ll alert teams he intends to sign with an L.A. team in 2019 when he becomes a free agent, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported late Tuesday night.

Leonard and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich met face-to-face Tuesday in Southern California to discuss the issues that led to Leonard demanding a trade from San Antonio, per Wojnarowski and Shelburne. While the meeting reportedly went well, Leonard’s rift with the Spurs appears to be very real, according to Wojnarowski, who reported that Leonard told confidants he didn’t want to meet with Popovich and has been “purposely difficult” for the team to reach.

The star forward reportedly still believes San Antonio mishandled the quad injury that limited him to nine games this season and is “irate” over perceived public jabs against him by Popovich and teammate Tony Parker this season.

Leonard and Popovich are expected to have more dialogue going forward, so perhaps the highly respected coach can smooth things over with his star player and convince him to stick around. But as it stands now, Leonard seems intent on getting a fresh start elsewhere and has his sights set on Hollywood.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images