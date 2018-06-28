NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Reached Out To LeBron James About Playing Together

Stephen A. Smith reported Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take,” citing a pair of phone calls he received from sources, that LeBron James texted Kevin Durant about the possibility of joining forces on the Los Angeles Lakers.

That isn’t the only recruitment rumor making the rounds, though, as Yahoo! Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported Thursday, citing a source, that Kawhi Leonard reached out to James, informing the four-time NBA MVP that he wants to play alongside him.

Schultz’s source told him Leonard pitched James on his incredible defensive ability and how it would alleviate pressure on the 33-year-old.

For now, both players remain in limbo, with Leonard reportedly wanting a trade from the San Antonio Spurs and James expected to opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers to become a free agent. It’s unclear where exactly they’d team up, but the Lakers seem like a logical destination.

Maybe Leonard and James then could recruit Paul George to join them, as he reportedly informed the Oklahoma City Thunder that he will opt out of his contract and become a free agent. And George, like Leonard, reportedly wants to play in Los Angeles.

